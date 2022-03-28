What channel is the Old Firm game on? Rangers v Celtic - how to watch, TV channel, previous meetings

Ange Postecoglou takes the league leaders to the defending champions for the lunchtime kick-off in Scotland's big match with a three point lead and goal difference advantage of 14.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side could draw level on points if they can repeat their home win earlier in the season, though if Celtic can win as they did at Parkhead earlier this year the gap at the top extends to six – a significant gulf at this stage of the season.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With three points and another Old Firm game to come after the league split a draw would leave things finely poised, but there is no doubt the eyes of football fans will be on Glasgow’s south side this Sunday.

Here’s how to watch the top of the table clash ...

Match details

Who: Rangers v Celtic

What: cinch Premiership

Rangers' Filip Helander (left) with Celtic's Ismaila Soro at full time on August 29, 2021 (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Sunday, April 3, 2022. 12pm.

How to watch

Sky will show the match with an hour of build-up on Sky Sports Main event, (ch.401 / Virgin 501) from 11am, and on an extended programme until 2.30pm on Sky Sports Football (ch.403 / Virgin 503). Both can be streamed via the Sky Go app or NOW TV.

Reo Hatate (right) inspired Celtic to a 3-0 win over their Old Firm rivals in February. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Previous meetings?

The teams have been difficult to separate this season winning a meeting each so far. Rangers won at Ibrox in August through Filip Helander’s second-half header in what proved to be the final Celtic appearances for Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Christie. The points stayed with the home side in the second fixture too, which Celtic won 3-0 in early February.

Ryan Kent and Greg Taylor could lock horns again at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Anything else?

This is the first of an Old Firm triple-header as the season moves towards a close. After Sunday they’re scheduled to meet again at Hampden for the Scottish Cup semi-final before Giovanni van Bronckhorst takes Rangers to Celtic Park for the final league meeting of the season. However the post-split fixture date has yet to be finalised.

Odds

Result: Rangers 7/5 (skybet) Draw 12/5 (skybet, McBookie) Celtic 2/1 (WillHill)