What channel is the Celtic v RB Leipzig game on? TV details and team news for Champions League matchday four clash

Celtic take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Hot off the heels from last week’s clash in Germany, which RB Leipzig won 3-1, Ange Postecoglou’s men welcome Marco Rose’s outfit to Glasgow knowing that a victory is essential if they are to take control of second place in the group.

Celtic are currently bottom of the pool at the halfway stage and play Shakhtar Donetsk at home later in the month before a trip to Real Madrid at the start of November.

When is Celtic v RB Leipzig and what time does it start?

Celtic v RB Leipzig takes place on Tuesday, October 11 and kicks off at 8pm.

What channel is Celtic v RB Leipzig on?

The match is being screened live by BT Sport in the United Kingdom. They are putting the match on their BT Sport 3 and BT Ultimate platforms.

Celtic v RB Leipzig team news

Both teams are without their captains after they picked up knee injuries last week at the RB Arena, with Celtic’s Callum McGregor and Leipzig’s Peter Gulacsi facing spells on the sidelines. Celtic are still without defender Carl Starfelt and midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi, while Leipzig could also be without Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Konrad Laimer and Dani Olmo.