What channel is the Celtic v Rangers Old Firm game on? TV details for first clash of season
The first Old Firm match of the season is upon us as Celtic host Rangers on Saturday in the cinch Premiership.
The clash between the two Glasgow rivals is one of the most watched matches in world football and there is sure to be a huge TV audience for the match at Celtic Park.
Ange Postecoglou’s hosts have an 100 per cent record in the league, and as defending champions would love to open up a five-point lead on their rivals at this early stage of the season with a victory.
Both teams have Champions League football to look forward to next week but all focus will be on this match before games against Real Madrid and Ajax.
Match details
What: Celtic v Rangers
When: Saturday, September 3, 12.30pm
Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow
Why: cinch Premiership round 6 fixture
Is the Old Firm match on TV?
Yes. Sky Sports hold the rights in the UK to broadcast live matches from the cinch Premiership and they will be screening the match on their Main Event, Football and SkyGo platforms.