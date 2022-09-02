What channel is the Celtic v Rangers Old Firm game on? TV details for first clash of season

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers meet on Saturday in the first Old Firm match of the season.

The clash between the two Glasgow rivals is one of the most watched matches in world football and there is sure to be a huge TV audience for the match at Celtic Park.

Ange Postecoglou’s hosts have an 100 per cent record in the league, and as defending champions would love to open up a five-point lead on their rivals at this early stage of the season with a victory.

Both teams have Champions League football to look forward to next week but all focus will be on this match before games against Real Madrid and Ajax.

Match details

What: Celtic v Rangers

When: Saturday, September 3, 12.30pm

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

Why: cinch Premiership round 6 fixture

Is the Old Firm match on TV?