News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

What channel is the Celtic v Rangers Old Firm game on? TV details for first clash of season

The first Old Firm match of the season is upon us as Celtic host Rangers on Saturday in the cinch Premiership.

By Mark Atkinson
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 10:34 am
Celtic and Rangers meet on Saturday in the first Old Firm match of the season.
Celtic and Rangers meet on Saturday in the first Old Firm match of the season.

The clash between the two Glasgow rivals is one of the most watched matches in world football and there is sure to be a huge TV audience for the match at Celtic Park.

Ange Postecoglou’s hosts have an 100 per cent record in the league, and as defending champions would love to open up a five-point lead on their rivals at this early stage of the season with a victory.

Both teams have Champions League football to look forward to next week but all focus will be on this match before games against Real Madrid and Ajax.

Most Popular

Match details

What: Celtic v Rangers

When: Saturday, September 3, 12.30pm

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

Why: cinch Premiership round 6 fixture

Is the Old Firm match on TV?

Yes. Sky Sports hold the rights in the UK to broadcast live matches from the cinch Premiership and they will be screening the match on their Main Event, Football and SkyGo platforms.

Sky SportsGlasgowChampions LeaguePremiership