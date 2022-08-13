What channel is the Celtic game on? TV, kick-off and live stream details for SPFL cinch Premiership match v Kilmarnock

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a rare Saturay 3pm kick-off for both sides of the Old Firm last week, Ange Postecoglou’s team return to centre-stage with Sky Sports for the trip to Kilmarnock.

The Australian has never taken his side to the Ayrshire town, with Killie outside the top flight last season as Celtic took the league crown and the defending champions are much changed from their last visit, and the atmosphere certainly will be with crowds now back in for the matches following the easing of Covid restrictions that limited attendance at the last meeting of the sides down the M77.

Derek McInnes’ side have had a tough start to their second-coming with Dundee United on the opening day followed by both sides of Glasgow in consecutive weeks, but they have shown they are adapting to life back in the cinch top league.

Here’s how to tune in on Sunday….

Match details

Who: Kilmarrnock v Celtic

What: cinch Premiership

Celtic's Moritz Jenz (R) celebrates making it 2-1last week. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Where: Rugby Park, Kilmarnock

When: Sunday, August 14. Kick-off 12pm

Referee: David Dickinson

How to watch

Sky Sports will show the match live on the main event channel and on the football channel.

That also means the game will be available to stream via NowTV or on the SkyGo app. Coverage begins at 11am.

Those who can’t make it along to what is sure to be a busy Rugby Park or tune in at the time can pick up the highlights on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.15 or on iPlayer.

Last meeting

Last February Celtic won by four goals on their last trip to the Rugby Park plastic pitch, but on the first encounter of that season Killie held Celtic 1-1

Team news

Reo Hatate will miss out for Celtic.

Former Hoops midfielder Kerr McInroy has been an important player for Derek McInnes in the opening weeks of the season and could line up against his former side. He will also have Lewis Mayo back available after sitting out against his parent club Rangers last week.

