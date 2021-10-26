What channel is the Celtic game on? TV details for match against Hibs

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will be experiencing Easter Road for the first time with the hosting of his side by Hibs. (Alan Harvey/ SNS Group)

Sky aren’t televising any of the six top flight matches on Wednesday, but supporters of both Celtic and Hibs that are not in attendance will be able to watch live through Hibs TV. A one-off game pass costs £15 for coverage that will be hosted by Dougie Donnelly, who will be joined by former defender John Hughes, who played for both Hibs and Celtic, as well as managing the Easter Road side. On commentary duties will be Cliff Pike and Tam McManus. Full details can be found here.

Celtic will head east on the back of four straight wins - three in the league - that have allowed them to overtake Jack Ross’ men and move into fourth in the table, four points behind leaders Rangers. Celtic’s 2-0 success at home to St Johnstone on Saturday was their third straight win by that scoreline, following on from their Europa League success over Ferencvaros last Tuesday. Ahead of this month, Celtic had failed to win away from home in the Premiership since February. Postecoglou’s men have put that behind them with victories on the road at Fir Park and Pittodrie in their two most recent encounters on the road.

Their upswing in fortunes comes as Hibs have endured an alarming slump with three straight defeats in the league. They have slipped four points behind Celtic after a 1-0 loss at Aberdeen on Saturday, which followed on from a woeful display that resulted in a 3-0 thumping by Dundee United from their last home outing a week-and-a-half ago.

The one comfort for Hibs will be their league home record against Celtic. They are unbeaten in the top flight against Celtic at Easter Road since 2014, a period that covers seven top flight meetings between the pair in Leith. As a result, Celtic manager Postecoglou will be attempting to do what proved beyond Neil Lennon in his second spell and Brendan Rodgers before him - neither claiming an Easter Road league win during these stints.

