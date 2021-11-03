What channel is the Celtic game on? TV details for match against Ferencvaros

Celtic attacker David Turnbull makes his presence felt to help his team make it 2-0 in the club's Europa League success at home to Ferencvaros a fortnight ago - Ange Postecolgou's men requiring to overcome the Hungarians on their home patch in the return fixture to keep continental ambitions on track. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Ange Posteocglou’s men beat the Hungarians 2-0 at Celtic Park a fortnight ago. It was a result that allowed them to claim the first points of their group campaign. Now, nothing short of doing the double over Ferencvaros will keep them in contention to nudge out either Bayer Leverkusen or Real Betis for a place in the knock-out stages of the tournament.

Celtic are currently third in their section, three points ahead of pointless Ferencvaros and four points behind Leverkusen and the Seville side, who meet in Germany on Thursday.

The likely best outcome for Celtic would appear to be sealing third to ensure a last 16 play-off tie in the Europa Conference League. A Groupama Arena win would guarantee that.

The Ferencvaros-Celtic match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 (Sky channel 414/Virgin channel 528) with coverage starting at 7.45pm. The game kicks off at 8pm.

