St Johnstone welcome Celtic to McDiarmid Park on Boxing Day.

However, only 500 supporters will be able to attend following new coronavirus restrictions issued by the Scottish Government owing to the rise in omicron cases across the country.

It means that no Celtic fans will be able to attend the match, and only a small number of St Johnstone supporters.

Where and when?

The St Johnstone v Celtic match on Boxing Day kicks off at 12.30pm and will be played at McDiarmid Park, Perth.

What TV channel is the match on?

Sky Sports are showing the match as part of their live coverage of Scottish football. It will be on the Main Event and Football channels. Coverage begins at midday.

Is there club pay-per-view?

St Johnstone season-ticket holders are able to watch the match on Saints TV.

Team news

St Johnstone could potentially have Chris Kane back following a household contact self-isolation period. Saints have experienced a number of similar problems with Eetu Vertainen, Zander Clark and Shaun Rooney missing in the midweek defeat by Ross County. Cammy MacPherson (groin) is sidelined until January, while David Wotherspoon (knee) is out for the season.

Carl Starfelt returns to the Celtic squad following a one-game ban. Boss Ange Postecoglou will assess the rest of his group following the goalless draw against St Mirren on Wednesday night where a clutch of players were missing through injury. Kyogo Furuhashi will be managed due to a hamstring problem and David Turnbull, Jota, Albian Ajeti (all hamstring), Giorgos Giakoumakis (knee) and James Forrest (knock) are out along with Karamoko Dembele (ankle) and Christopher Jullien (knee).

Who is the referee?

Kevin Clancy will be the man in the middle, assisted by Sean Carr and John McCrossan. The fourth official is Bobby Madden.

Previous meetings so far this season

Celtic and St Johnstone have met twice already this season, with the Glasgow outfit winning both.

The most recent was the Premier Sports Cup semi-final last month at Hampden, which Celtic won 1-0 thanks to James Forrest strike.

In the league, Celtic won 2-0 at home via a Giorgios Giakoumakis goal and a Josip Juranovic penalty.