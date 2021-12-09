What channel is the Celtic game on? TV and stream details for Real Betis match

Celtic Park will host Real Betis in the Europa League group stage closer. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Ange Postecoglou’s men can no longer qualify for the knock-out stages but have secured third spot in the group and a place in the preliminary knockout round of the Europa Conference League tournament in February.

Betis have clinched second place in the group with a record of three wins, one draw and a defeat so far – including the 4-3 victory over Celtic in Seville on matchday one – and qualify for the preliminary knock-out round which features third-place sides from the Champions League group stages.

Celtic have won two and lost three of their five matches in the Europa League group stage and are planning a number of changes to the starting line-up for the visit of the La Liga outfit with Sunday’s match at home to Motherwell in mind.

How to watch Celtic v Real Betis

The match kicks off at 8.00pm and will be televised live on BT Sport 3. Coverage continues on from the end of the Lyon v Rangers match which kicks off at the earlier time of 5.45pm. To stream the game live, head to the BT Sport website or the app.

Both games will also be featured on BBC Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland, both on the medium wave channel and online, with the programme starting at 5.30pm and running until 10.30pm.