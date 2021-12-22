What channel is the Celtic game on? St Mirren match info, kick-off time, TV and stream details

Celtic won 6-0 last time out. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

A 2 – 1 win over Hibs gave Ange Postecoglou his first taste of silverware in Scotland with Kyogo Furuhashi the hero of the game, netting twice as his team came from a goal behind to win.

It is the latest fixture in a busy period for Celtic who face four matches between now and the clash with Rangers on January 2.

At the moment, this will be one of the final matches played in front of a crowd without a cap on numbers for the next three weeks due to restrictions placed on sporting events by the Scottish Government.

Match details

Who: St Mirren v Celtic

What: cinch Premiership

Where: The SMISA Stadium, Paisley.

When: 7.45pm kick—off. Wednesday, January 22.

Who is the referee?

David Munro – This will be the first time the official has taken charge of this fixture. He has overseen games involving both so far this campaign. He has shown 27 yellow cards in six games.

How to watch?

The game is not being broadcast by Sky Sports who hold the rights in the UK to Premiership action. The game can be viewed via StMirrenTV. A game pass can be purchased for £14.99.

What does it mean for the league?

Fresh off the back of winning the Premier Sports Cup against Hibs, Celtic will be looking to pick up the three points which will see them reduce the deficit at the top to rivals Rangers to four points. Meanwhile, St Mirren have dropped to ninth, five points off the bottom and are winless in nine.

What happened the last time the teams met?

It was a day to forget for the Buddies back in August when they were trounced 6 – 0 at Celtic Park. Not helped by Alan Power's red card in the first 20 minutes with Jim Goodwin’s team already trailing by a goal to nil. David Turnbull netted a hat-trick, Liel Abada got two and Odsonne Edouard scored the other.

Anything else?

St Mirren have been decimated by a Covid outbreak. The SPFL have rejected the club's request to have their games against Celtic and Rangers postponed.

