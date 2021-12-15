What channel is the Celtic game on? Ross County match info, kick-off time, TV and stream details

Celtic defeated Ross County 3-0 the last time the sides met. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

For the Staggies it is one of two games they have in hand over the teams above them in the league, while the Parkhead side are in the middle of a hectic fixture list with the League Cup final on the horizon.

Match details

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who: Ross County v Celtic

What: cinch Premiership

Where: Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall

When: Wednesday, December 15. 7.45pm kick-off.

Who is the referee?

Alan Muir – It will be the first time he oversees a County game this campaign, while he was in charge of Celtic’s 4-2 win over Dundee earlier this season. His only previous time officiating this fixture was in the 2016/17 season. Celtic won 4-0.

How to watch?

The game is not being broadcast by Sky Sports who hold the rights in the UK to Premiership action. The game can be viewed via RossCountyTV. A game pass can be purchased for £15 from here.

What does it mean for the league?

County lifted themselves off the foot of the table at the weekend with a 3-2 win over Dundee. A win would lift the Staggies to tenth following above the Dens Park side following their loss at Hibs on Tuesday. For Celtic, it's all about reducing the four-point deficit to Rangers at the top of the Premiership. With the Scottish champions playing St Johnstone at home it will likely be about ensuring the four-point gap does not widen.

What happened the last time the teams met?

A 3 – 0 success for Celtic at Parkhead came between losses to Rangers and Livingston in the league. The Staggies frustrated the home side for large periods until a Cameron Carter-Vickers goal and brace from Albian Ajeti in the final half hour secured the three points for Ange Postecoglou.

Anything else?

Celtic will be without up to six forward options for the match with injuries forcing Ange Postecoglou into another reshuffle. It could see Liel Abada lead the line for the Hoops following Tom Rogic and David Turnbull sharing that role during Sunday's 1-0 win over Motherwell.

The Staggies are on their best run of the season, unbeaten in their last four which includes two wins.

A message from the Editor: