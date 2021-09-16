What channel is the Celtic game on? Real Betis match information, kick-off time and stream details

Celtic begin their Europa League Group G campaign this evening with a difficult trip to Real Betis.

By Matthew Elder
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 12:13 pm
Celtic open their Europa League Group G campaign against Real Betis in Seville. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Head coach Ange Postecoglou has had a number of call-offs to contend with as he bids to become the first Celtic manager to win a European fixture on Spanish soil.

Callum McGregor, Liel Abada, Greg Taylor, Kyogo Furuhashi, Nir Bitton, James Forrest and Giorgos Giakoumakis are all unavailable leaving the Hoops up against it.

This will be the first ever European meeting between the two sides and the La Liga club's first ever game against a Scottish opponent.

Here’s how you can watch the action unfold ...

Match details

Who: Real Betis v Celtic

What: Europa League Group G first round of fixtures

Where: Benito Villamarín Stadium, Seville

When: 5.45 kick-off (BST)

What channel is it on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:15pm.

Is there a live stream?

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

A link to the live stream will be available on the BT Sport homepage when coverage gets underway.

Match odds

SkyBet: Betis (11/20) Draw (3/1) Celtic (5/1)

