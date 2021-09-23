What channel is the Celtic game on? Raith Rovers match kick-off time, TV and stream details

The last time Celtic met Raith Rovers in the League Cup was September 2015. Picture: SNS

The pressure is already on Ange Postecoglou, but success in the first cup competition of the season would go a long way to buying him time with the club’s support.

Here’s how you can watch the action unfold ...

Match details

Who: Celtic v Raith Rovers

What: Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: 7.45pm kick-off; Thursday, September 23

What channel is it on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 with covering starting at 7.15pm.

Is there a live stream?

The match will be live on Celtic TV but only for those outside the UK and Ireland.

The match can be watched online with a Premier Sports TV pass. It costs £12.99 per month.

Match odds

Bet365: Celtic (1/10), Raith Rovers (12/1), Draw (8/1)

