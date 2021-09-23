What channel is the Celtic game on? Raith Rovers match kick-off time, TV and stream details

Celtic take on Raith Rovers in the Premier Sports Cup this evening looking to bounce back from Sunday’s disappointing loss at Livingston and book themselves a place at Hampden.

By Craig Fowler
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 11:42 am
The last time Celtic met Raith Rovers in the League Cup was September 2015. Picture: SNS
The pressure is already on Ange Postecoglou, but success in the first cup competition of the season would go a long way to buying him time with the club’s support.

Here’s how you can watch the action unfold ...

Match details

Who: Celtic v Raith Rovers

What: Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: 7.45pm kick-off; Thursday, September 23

What channel is it on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 with covering starting at 7.15pm.

Is there a live stream?

The match will be live on Celtic TV but only for those outside the UK and Ireland.

The match can be watched online with a Premier Sports TV pass. It costs £12.99 per month.

