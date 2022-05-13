What channel is the Celtic game on? How to watch Premiership trophy presentation at Celtic Park

The newly-crowned champions clinched the title with a 1-1 draw at Dundee United in midweek and a party atmosphere is expected as Ange Postecoglou’s side lift the silverware in front of a 60,000 sell-out home crowd at Celtic Park.

Celtic can stretch their unbeaten league run to 32 games if they avoid defeat to a Motherwell side who have already qualified for Europe but who can secure a fourth-placed finish if they better or equal Dundee United’s result away to Ross County.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match will also be an emotional occasion for two Celtic stalwarts as Tom Rogic and Nir Bitton play their final matches for the club ahead of their summer exit.

Celtic duo Daizen Maeda (left) and Reo Hatate celebrate after clinching the league title at Tannadice. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and representatives from league sponsors cinch will present the championship trophy to Celtic captain Callum McGregor after the match.

Here is how you can watch the match and the trophy presentation …

Match details

Who: Celtic v Motherwell

What: Scottish Premiership matchday 38

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 12.15pm

Is Celtic v Motherwell on TV?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Coverage begins at 11.30am with Main Event coverage lasting for 205 minutes. Subscribers can stream the match using the Sky Go app across all devices.

Non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Now TV for £9.99.

Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.30pm with the programme repeated at 12.20am on BBC One Scotland.

Previous meetings

Celtic have a 100 per cent record against Motherwell this season and have yet to concede a goal to the Steelman. A 2-0 win at Fir Park in October was followed by a 1-0 win at Celtic Park in December. The most recent meeting brought Celtic a comfortable 4-0 away win in February.

Match odds