What channel is the Celtic game on? Bayer Leverkusen match info, kick-off time, TV and stream details

Bayer Leverkusen train at Celtic Park ahead of tonight's Europa League fixture. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

That will be easier said than done for Ange Postecoglou’s injury-hit side who have made a stuttering start to their Scottish Premiership campaign having lost their opening Group G fixture away to Real Betis 4-3 despite taking a two-goal lead in a commendable performance.

They face a tough task against an in-form Leverkusen side who have scored 22 goals in eight games across all competitions thus far and are currently riding high in second place in the Bundesliga behind Bayern Munich.

Celtic are hoping Callum McGregor, Kyogo Furuhashi and Giorgios Giakoumakis can play some part in the match after the trio returned to training following injury, while former Hoops full-back Jeremie Frimpong makes his return to Celtic Park having been sold to the German club in January for £11.5million.

Here’s how you can watch the action unfold ...

Match details

Who: Celtic v Bayer Leverkusen

What: Europa League Group G

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: 8.00pm kick-off

What channel is it on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3. Coverage starts from 5:15pm with the Sparta Prague v Rangers game before the Celtic match follows on.

Is there a live stream?

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

A link to the live stream will be available on the BT Sport homepage when coverage gets underway.

Match odds

SkyBet: Celtic (11/4) Draw (11/4) Leverkusen (5/6)