What channel is the Celtic game against Blackburn on? TV details, live stream and kick-off time for pre-season friendly

Celtic take on Blackburn Rovers at Celtic Park.

Fresh from their summer tour of Austria and Czech Republic, Ange Postecoglou’s men will welcome the Skybet Championship club to Celtic Park this weekend.

It will be the first chance that Celtic supporters will get to see new signings Alexandro Bernabei and Benjamin Siegrist, while Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota return as permanent members of the squad rather than loanees.

As for Blackburn, they are managed by former Malmo boss Jon Dahl Tomasson – who was linked with the Hibs job earlier in the summer. They drew 1-1 with Dundee on Wednesday.

When is the match?

The friendly between Celtic and Blackburn Rovers is on Saturday, July 16 with a 12.30pm kick off.

Is Celtic v Blackburn Rovers on TV?

Yes, it is being shown live by Premier Sports 1. The coverage begins at 12.15pm.

Is there a live stream online?

Yes, you can watch the match on the Premier Player or pay Celtic via their PPV option.

How have Celtic done so far in pre-season?