What channel is St Mirren v Celtic on? Kick-off time, TV details, referee and VAR officials

Celtic return to the scene of their only domestic defeat this season when they take on St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are on a high after claiming the first silverware of the campaign following their Viaplay Cup final win over Rangers last Sunday, but they will be wary of the trip to The SMiSA Stadium after the events of September 18 last year.

Celtic lost that match 2-0 with goals from Mark O’Hara and Jonah Ayunga either side of half-time sealing a stunning win for the Buddies, who are having an excellent season by their standards, sitting fifth in the Premiership standings, just five points behind third-placed Hearts.

Celtic have not tasted defeat in any Scottish competition since, with a 2-2 draw against Rangers at Ibrox on January 2 the only match they have failed to win in their last 24 domestic fixtures – a run which has established a nine-point lead at the top of the table.

St Mirren host Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at the SMiSA Stadium on Sunday, March 5. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

While St Mirren will hope lightning strikes twice, the indomitable form of the defending champions would make this seem a tall order, notwithstanding the potential for any cup final hangover in the Celtic ranks.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match…

Match details

Who: St Mirren v Celtic

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: The SMiSA Stadium, Paisley

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023. Kick-off 12.00pm.

Is St Mirren v Celtic on TV?

The game will be shown live on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels with coverage starting at 11am. Highlights will be available on Sportscene which is shown from 7.15pm on BBC Scotland and repeated at 11.30pm on BBC One Scotland after Match of the Day 2.

Is St Mirren v Celtic available to watch live stream?

Sky Sports subscribers wishing to watch on laptop, tablet or mobile can do so via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.98.

Referee and VAR officials

David Dickinson is the match referee and will be assisted by Ross Macleod and David Dunne. The fourth official is Euan Anderson.

Andrew Dallas is in charge of VAR, assisted by Jonathan Bell.

