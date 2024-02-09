What channel is St Mirren v Celtic? Is it on TV? How to watch Scottish Cup fifth round tie

Celtic put their defence of the Scottish Cup on the line when they travel to Paisley to face an in-form St Mirren on Sunday. A place in the quarter-finals is up for grabs in the all-Premiership clash with the home side hoping for a better start than the most recent league meeting between the sides on January 2.

Saints found themselves two goals down inside six minutes on that occasion before eventually going on to lose 3-0 while also playing the second half with 10 men following a red card shown to Toyosi Olusanya in first half stoppage time.

The Buddies are enjoying another excellent season under Stephen Robinson as they look to better last season’s sixth place league finish. They are currently fifth in the standings having claimed impressive 3-0 away wins at both Aberdeen and Hibs in recent weeks.

St Mirren host Celtic at the SMiSA Stadium in the Scottish Cup fifth round on Sunday. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

Celtic, meanwhile, have struggled to hit top form since the winter break, with unconvincing performances in narrow wins over Ross County and Hibs either side of a 1-1 draw in Aberdeen. The four goals scored across those fixtures have come from two deflections and two penalty kicks.

St Mirren may fancy their chances of causing an upset and and going all the way to their first Scottish Cup final since 1987 but Celtic have shown that when they click under Brendan Rodgers, they can be a formidable outfit as they chase a league and cup double. An intriguing tie awaits…

St Mirren v Celtic match details

The Scottish Cup fifth round tie takes place at the SMiSA Stadium, Paisley on Sunday, February 11, 2024. Kick-off is 2pm.

St Mirren v Celtic TV channel

The match will be broadcast exclusively live on subscription channel Viaplay Sport 1 with coverage starting at 1.30pm. Match highlights from St Mirren v Celtic and all the rest of the weekend's fifth round ties will be shown on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 10.30pm on Sunday.

St Mirren v Celtic live stream

Fans can watch a live stream of the Scottish Cup tie by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app. You can also add Viaplay to Amazon Prime as one of your channels.

St Mirren v Celtic team news

St Mirren are without Mark O’Hara (thigh), Conor McMenamin (knee) and Ryan Strain (groin). The availability of James Bolton will depend on the outcome of the appeal against his sending off in the midweek win over Dundee. An SFA fast track tribunal will consider the case on Friday.

Oh Hyeon-gyu and Yang Hyun-jun have returned to the Celtic squad following South Korea’s semi-final defeat at the Asian Cup. Cameron Carter-Vickers (hamstring) and Reo Hatate (calf) remain out but Greg Taylor could return from the calf problem that has kept him out since the winter break. Alistair Johnston is doubtful after being hospitalised with a head knock during the midweek win over Hibs.

St Mirren v Celtic referee and VAR

David Dickinson is the match referee with Alan Muir in charge of VAR.

