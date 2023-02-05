News you can trust since 1817
What channel is St Johnstone v Celtic on? Premiership match info, TV details, kick-off time, team news

Celtic will be looking to continue their long unbeaten run in the Premiership when they travel to face St Johnstone on Sunday afternoon.

By Joel Sked
2 minutes ago
A midweek 3-0 win over Livingston took it to 16 wins and a draw across their last 17 outings. Ange Postecoglou has restocked during the January transfer window with four additions, Alistair Johnston, Hyun-Gyu Oh, Tomoki Iwata and Yuki Kobayashi. All four could be involved.

As for St Johnstone, Callum Davidson’s men ended a run of seven losses to defeat Motherwell 2-0 during the week.

Match details

Who: St Johnstone v Celtic

What: Scottish Premiership, match day 25

Where: McDiarmid Park, Perth

When: Sunday, February 5. Kick-off 12pm

Celtic snatched a very late win over St Johnstone the last time they visited Perth. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Referee: David Dickinson

How to watch

The game has been selected for live coverage for Sky Sports and can be viewed on Sky Go Extra, Sky Sports Main Event and Football channels and Sky Sports Ultra. Build-up begins at 11am on the Sky Sports Football channel. Highlights will be available on Sportscene which is shown from 7.15pm on Sportscene on BBC Scotland.

Team news

Callum Davison will continue to be without the services of injured duo Chris Kane and Murray Davidson. Adam Montgomery is ineligible due to being on loan from Sunday's opponents.

Ange Postecoglou should have a full squad to pick from, By kick-off Giorgos Giakoumakis’ move to MLS could have been confirmed, while James McCarthy may also miss out due to a hamstring issue.

Last meeting

Celtic ran out 4-1 winners on Christmas Eve at Celtic Park with doubles from Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate. Drey Wright managed to get a second-half consolation. There was drama in the previous clash between the sides at McDiarmid Park. Celtic appeared to be heading for a 1-0 win only for Alex Mitchell to grab a 93rd minute equaliser. That wasn’t the end of the scoring with Giakoumakis grabbing an even later winner for the visitors.

Anything else?

Since a 2-1 win over Celtic in May 2016, when St Johnstone came from behind through goals from Steven MacLean and Graham Cummins, the Perth Saints have lost the last 12 at McDiarmid Park. Meanwhile, Postecoglou’s men have not lost a domestic game for 140 days, a 2-0 loss to St Mirren in Paisley.

