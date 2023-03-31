All Sections
What channel is Ross County v Celtic on? Premiership match info, kick-off time, TV details, team news

Celtic go in seek of their 15th consecutive win in all competitions when they travel north to take on Ross County.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 11:27 BST
Ange Postecoglu’s men are currently on an unbeaten domestic run which stretches to 28 games and back to September. They will face a Staggies side in a relegation battle, two pints off the bottom.

Match info

Who: Ross County v Celtic

What: cinch Premiership match day 30

Where: Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall

When: Sunday, April 2. Kick-off 12pm

Referee: Willie Collum

Celtic travel to Dingwall to face Ross County on Sunday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
How to watch

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and its various platforms. It can be watched on the Main Event and Football channels as well as on the Sky Go app on tablets or phones. Coverage gets underway at 11.30pm. Highlights will be shown on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm and then again on BBC One Scotland at 11.30pm.

Last meeting

This will be the fourth game between the sides this season. Celtic won 2-1 in Glasgow in the most recent clash in November, coming from behind in the second-half with goals from Sead Haksabanovic and David Turnbull. Celtic ran out 4-1 and 3-1 winners on their two trips to Dingwall in the League Cup and Premiership respectively.

Team news

Ross County will likely be without Ben Paton, Ben Purrington and Jordan Tillson for the game. Celtic have a few injury concerns. Greg Taylor and Daizen Maeda are expected to be fit but Reo Hatate joins James Forrest on the sidelines. There will also be concerns over Liel Abada and Aaron Mooy after the former left the Israel camp and the latter is nursing a knock.

