Ange Postecoglu’s men are currently on an unbeaten domestic run which stretches to 28 games and back to September. They will face a Staggies side in a relegation battle, two pints off the bottom.
Match info
Who: Ross County v Celtic
What: cinch Premiership match day 30
Where: Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall
When: Sunday, April 2. Kick-off 12pm
Referee: Willie Collum
How to watch
The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and its various platforms. It can be watched on the Main Event and Football channels as well as on the Sky Go app on tablets or phones. Coverage gets underway at 11.30pm. Highlights will be shown on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm and then again on BBC One Scotland at 11.30pm.
Last meeting
This will be the fourth game between the sides this season. Celtic won 2-1 in Glasgow in the most recent clash in November, coming from behind in the second-half with goals from Sead Haksabanovic and David Turnbull. Celtic ran out 4-1 and 3-1 winners on their two trips to Dingwall in the League Cup and Premiership respectively.
Team news
Ross County will likely be without Ben Paton, Ben Purrington and Jordan Tillson for the game. Celtic have a few injury concerns. Greg Taylor and Daizen Maeda are expected to be fit but Reo Hatate joins James Forrest on the sidelines. There will also be concerns over Liel Abada and Aaron Mooy after the former left the Israel camp and the latter is nursing a knock.