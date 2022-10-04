What channel is RB Leipzig v Celtic on? TV details, live stream, kick-off time, referee

The Bundesliga side are no stranger to the Old Firm having faced Rangers in the Europa League semi-finals last season and Celtic in the Europa League group stages four years ago.

On each occasion the Germans won their home fixture - a trend Ange Postecoglou's side will hope to reverse in order to keep their hopes of reaching the last 16 alive - and lost the away tie.

Celtic have one point from their opening two group fixtures after a 3-0 defeat at home to Real Madrid was followed by a 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland.

Leipzig are bottom of the group and pointless after suffering a 4-1 home hammering to Shakhtar which was followed up by a 2-0 loss in the Bernabeu.

Celtic warmed up for the fixture with nervy 2-1 win over Motherwell at Parkhead on Saturday while Leipzig breezed past VfL Bochum with a 4-0 home win in the Bundesliga, where they currently sit in 11th place.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League showdown...

Match details

Celtic face RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

Who: RB Leipzig v Celtic

What: Champions League Group F

Where: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

When: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, kick-off 5.45pm UK time

Is RB Leipzig v Celtic on TV?

Yes, the game will be shown live on BT Sport 4, with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Non-subscribers can sign up to the channel by visiting the BT Sport homepage and selecting from a range of packages.

Is the match available to live stream?

A live stream option is available through the BT Sport web player or the BT Sport app, which costs £25 for a monthly pass.

You can sign up HERE

Team news

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers remains doubtful. The US international missed the 2-1 league victory over Motherwell due to an unspecified injury and may not be risked. If Carter-Vickers fails to make it, then it is likely Stephen Welsh and Moritz Jenz will continue their defensive partnership, as the club’s other regular centre-half Carl Starfelt is also missing with injury.

Giorgos Giakoumakis is in the same boat having also missed the Motherwell match.

Match referee

Espen Eskas from Norway takes charge of his first Champions League group match.

He will be assisted by Jan Erik Engan and Isaak Elias Bashevkin with Svein Oddvar Moen on the touchline as the fourth official.

Match odds

RB Leipzig are favourites among the bookmakers.

Bet 365 have Leipzig 11/20, Draw 7/2, Celtic 9/2 while Sky Bet are offering 4/1 on a win for the Glasgow side.