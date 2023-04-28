Celtic and Rangers will meet for the fifth time this campaign when they compete for a place in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

It is the Ibrox club’s most realistic chance of silverware as they trail their rivals by 13 points in the Scottish Premiership with only 15 points left to play for once the post-split fixtures get under way next weekend. For Celtic they will be looking to complete a treble having already lifted the League Cup when the teams met in Mount Florida earlier this year.

Sunday's victors will face the winners of Saturday’s semi-final when Championship side Inverness CT take on League One’s Falkirk in a repeat of the 2015 Scottish Cup final which the Highlanders won. The team who finish third in the Premiership will be hoping for Celtic or Rangers to succeed as it would ensure the best of the rest in the top-flight will be guaranteed European group stage football.

Match details

Who: Rangers v Celtic

What: Scottish Cup semi-final

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow

When: Sunday, April 30. Kick-off 1.30pm

Celtic and Rangers meet for the fifth time this season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Referee: Willie Collum

How to watch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match is being broadcast live on Viaplay 1. Coverage begins at 12.30pm and runs until 5pm. Extended highlights of the match will be shown by BBC Scotland at 7.15pm with a repeat on BBC ONE Scotland after Match of the Day 2.

Last meeting

Rangers travelled to Celtic Park earlier this month on league business where Celtic won 3-2. Kyogo Furuhashi put the home side ahead before James Tavernier equalised on the stroke of half-time. Jota and Furuhashi netted after the interval before Tavernier grabbed his second. The teams also met in the League Cup final with Celtic winning 2-1, Kyogo hitting a double before an Alfredo Morelos consolation.

Team news

Both sides have doubts over key players. Rangers will likely be without Ryan Jack and Antonio Colak as well as long-term absentees Steven Davis, Kemar Roofe and Tom Lawrence. Scott Wright is set to return and Michael Beale is hopeful over Ryan Kent and Connor Goldson.