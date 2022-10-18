What channel is Motherwell v Celtic on? Premier Sports Cup match info, kick-off time, TV details, team news
Celtic travel to Fir Park to face Motherwell for a place in the semi-final of the Premier Sports Cup.
Ange Postecoglou’s men come into the fixture off the back of a 6-1 win over Hibs with James Forrest hitting the century mark for the club with a hat-trick, while the Steelmen lost 2-1 at home to Rangers.
Due to the World Cup break, whichever team progresses will play their semi-final tie in January with the final scheduled for February.
Match details
Who: Motherwell v Celtic
What: Premier Sports Cup quarter-final
Where : Fir Park, Motherwell
When: Wednesday, October 19. Kick-off 6.15pm
Referee: Don Robertson
How to watch
The fixture will be broadcast live on Premier Sports. Coverage from Fir Park starts at 6pm.
Last meeting
The teams met earlier this month in the Scottish Premiership at Celtic Park. The hosts ran out 2-1 winners but it was a tough fixture for Ange Postecoglou’s men. Kyogo Furuhashi opened the scoring but a Josip Juranovic own goal brought the Steelmen level. Celtic managed to get back in front in the 64th minute through Reo Hatate and that is the way it finished.
Team news
Jake Carroll is a long-term absentee for Motherwell. Nathan McGinley and Rolando Aarons are set to miss the fixture.
Celtic will be without Callum McGregor who is out with a knee injury. Carl Starfelt, Jota and David Turnbull are expected to be out for the remainder of the month. Stephen Welsh is also likely to be missing.
Anything else?
Motherwell have not defeated Celtic at Fir Park since 2013, a run of 14 games.
