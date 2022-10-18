Ange Postecoglou’s men come into the fixture off the back of a 6-1 win over Hibs with James Forrest hitting the century mark for the club with a hat-trick, while the Steelmen lost 2-1 at home to Rangers.

Due to the World Cup break, whichever team progresses will play their semi-final tie in January with the final scheduled for February.

Match details

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who: Motherwell v Celtic

What: Premier Sports Cup quarter-final

Where : Fir Park, Motherwell

When: Wednesday, October 19. Kick-off 6.15pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motherwell host Celtic at Fir Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Referee: Don Robertson

How to watch

The fixture will be broadcast live on Premier Sports. Coverage from Fir Park starts at 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last meeting

The teams met earlier this month in the Scottish Premiership at Celtic Park. The hosts ran out 2-1 winners but it was a tough fixture for Ange Postecoglou’s men. Kyogo Furuhashi opened the scoring but a Josip Juranovic own goal brought the Steelmen level. Celtic managed to get back in front in the 64th minute through Reo Hatate and that is the way it finished.

Team news

Jake Carroll is a long-term absentee for Motherwell. Nathan McGinley and Rolando Aarons are set to miss the fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic will be without Callum McGregor who is out with a knee injury. Carl Starfelt, Jota and David Turnbull are expected to be out for the remainder of the month. Stephen Welsh is also likely to be missing.

Anything else?