What channel is Motherwell v Celtic? Is it on TV? How to watch, kick-off time, referee, VAR

Celtic travel to Motherwell on Saturday lunchtime on matchday seven of the cinch Scottish Premiership season.

Motherwell host Celtic at Fir Park in a Scottish Premiership fixture. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Brendan Rodgers’ side are top of the table after collecting 16 points from 18 available thus far – winning all but one of their opening six matches with a goalless draw at home to St Johnstone on August 26 the only blot on the report card thus far.

The defending champions face a Motherwell side who have lost their last two matches – away to Rangers and home to St Mirren – to drop down to fourth in the standings after an impressive start to the season that saw them pick up three victories and a draw in their first four games.

The Steelmen were impressive in their 1-0 defeat at Ibrox last weekend – such was their dominance that Rangers were booed off the park by their own fans despite the victory – and manager Stuart Kettlewell will hope for a similar performance but a better outcome against the league leaders at Fir Park.

Motherwell v Celtic match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Fir Park, Motherwell, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Kick-off is 12.30pm.

Is Motherwell v Celtic on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage. However, highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel starting at 7.30pm on Saturday evening, with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at midnight after Match of the Day.

Motherwell v Celtic PPV

A live stream of the match will be available to watch via Motherwell TV. A pay-per-view pass costs £15 and can be purchased HERE. Coverage begins at 11.45am.

Motherwell v Celtic team news

Motherwell will have defender Pape Souare available again after recovering from a calf injury.

Celtic goalkeper Joe Hart is unavailable due to suspension following his red card at Livingston last weekend with Scott Bain or Benjamin Siegrist set to deputise. Defender Nat Phillips missed the last two games after rolling his ankle on his debut against Dundee but the on-loan Liverpool defender could return at Fir Park. However, Cameron Carter-Vickers remains sidelined along with fellow centre-backs Stephen Welsh and Maik Nawrocki.

Referee and VAR

Willie Collum is the match referee with Grant Irvine in charge of VAR.

