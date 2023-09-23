Celtic travel to Livingston on Saturday as they look to bounce back from their midweek Champions League disappointment in Rotterdam.

The 2-0 defeat to Dutch champions Feyenoord in their group stage opener – compounded by red cards shown to Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm – was not the start manager Brendan Rodgers was looking for in his first European fixture of his second spell in charge following his return to the club in the summer.

Things have not been all rosy on the domestic front either with a defeat to Kilmarnock in the Viaplay Cup last month ending Celtic’s hopes of retaining the treble won under Ange Postecoglou last season, while a goalless draw at home to St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership was another unexpected blip.

However, a 1-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox prior to the international break provided the perfect antitode and Celtic followed that up with a 3-0 home victory over Dundee last weekend to move two points clear at the top of the table ahead of second-placed St Mirren.

Livingston host Celtic at the Tony Macaroni Arena in the Scottish Premiership. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Now, David Martindale’s side provide the next challenge at a venue that has proved tricky for Celtic over recent years, winning only two of their last seven matches on the artificial surface at the Tony Macaroni Arena, both of which came under Postecoglou last term.

Livingston have played 10 competitive matches this season in league and cup and their only defeat in 90 minutes came at the hands of Rangers in a 4-0 loss at Ibrox. They have collected six points from their opening five fixtures and sit seventh in the standings.

Livingston v Celtic match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at the Tony Macaroni Arena, Livingston, on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Kick-off is 12.30pm.

Is Livingston v Celtic on TV?

The game will be shown live on the Sky Sports Football channel with coverage starting at 12 noon. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene from 7.30pm on Saturday on the BBC Scotland channel and repeated at 11.45pm on BBC One Scotland after Match of the Day.

Livingston v Celtic live stream

Sky Sports subscribers wishing to watch on laptop, tablet or mobile can do so via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.98 or a monthly membership for £34.99.

Livingston v Celtic team news

Livingston captain Mikey Devlin is a doubt due to the injury that forced him off towards the end of the last game against Ross County. Sean Kelly is back in contention after his recent absence but Cristian Montano (calf) will miss out again.

Nat Phillips (ankle) remains a doubt for Celtic as Yuki Kobayashi, Mikey Johnston and Marco Tilio edge closer to fitness. Liel Abada (thigh), Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki (both hamstring) and Stephen Welsh (ankle) remain on the sidelines.

Referee and VAR

The match referee is John Beaton. He will be assisted by Frank Connor and Craig Ferguson. Fourth official is Craig Napier.

Steven McLean is in charge of VAR, assisted by Andrew McWilliam.

Match odds