What channel is Legia Warsaw v Celtic on? Is it on TV? Pre-season friendly kick-off time and how to watch

Not only is it another chance for Ange Postecoglou to give minutes to his side ahead of the Scottish Premiership opener at home to Aberdeen on July 31, it is also a chance to celebrate the career of Artur Boruc.

The 42-year-old retired at the end of the season. He started and finished his career with Legia, playing nearly 140 times for the Polish giants as well as making 221 appearances for Celtic.

This afternoon’s match will be the Scottish champions' fifth pre-season fixture. They’ve hit 16 goals so far in wins over Wiener Viktoria and Banik Ostrava as well as draws with Blackburn Rovers and Rapid Vienna.

On Saturday, Celtic fans were able to catch a glimpse of new boys Alexandro Bernabei and Benjamin Siegrist. Since then, Postecoglou has added Aaron Mooy and Moritz Jenz.

Legia come into the new season looking to bounce back from a disastrous 2021/22 campaign when they finished tenth, their lowest placing since 1991/92.

Here is how you can watch the friendly action unfold…

Match details

Celtic will pay tribute to the career of Artur Boruc with the friendly against Legia Warsaw. Picture: SNS

Who: Legia Warsaw v Celtic

What: Pre-season friendly

Where: Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw

When: Wednesday, July 20, 5pm

Is Legia Warsaw v Celtic on TV?

Celtic fans can watch the game via two avenues. The match is being broadcast live on Premier Sports 1. Celtic TV are also streaming the game live with coverage getting underway, commentary provided by Paul Cuddihy and Tom Boyd.

When are Celtic's remaining pre-season friendlies?