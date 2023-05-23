What channel is Hibs v Celtic on? Kick-off time, team, referee and VAR news

With just two cinch Premiership matches to play before Celtic turn their attention to the Scottish Cup final and the last remaining piece of the treble jigsaw, Ange Postecoglou’s champions travel to Easter Road on Wednesday night.

Hibs and Celtic meet at Easter Road on Wednesday night.

There they will meet a Hibs side still chasing a shot at European qualification next term. Lee Johnson’s men are currently two points clear of sixth place St Mirren but have dropped four points behind rivals Hearts, who occupy fourth spot. If Celtic win the Scottish Cup on June 3, fifth spot will be enough to give them access to the Europa Conference League qualifiers but there are also bragging rights at stake with the last derby of the season set to bring the curtain down on their season, on Saturday. Hibs will want to head into the game with fourth spot still an option.

Taking something from the midweek head-to-head with the back to back champions will be tough if past results are any indication. So far this season the Glasgow side have enjoyed a decent return against the Leithers, scoring 13 goals and conceding just two.There has been steady improvement made by the capital outfit, though. From the 6-1 loss in October, to the 4-0 defeat in December, they made a much better fist of things in the most recent encounter, in March. That day they took the lead, despite going down to 10-men in the 24th minute but Celtic fought back in the second half to win 3-1.

Hibs go into the game on the back of one loss in five. After 12 Premiership wins on the bounce, Celtic have triumphed in just one of their last four league games.

Match details

Who: Hibs v Celtic

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Easter Road Stadium

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 – 7.45pm kick-off

Is Celtic v Hibs on TV?

Sky Sports have not selected the match for live TV coverage. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel at 10.40pm.

Is Celtic v Hibs available to live stream?

Supporters can access the game via pay per view, on Hibs TV. The one-match game pass is available for £12.99. Commentary will be provided by Cliff Pike and Hibs women’s captain Joelle Murray. The club’s preview show, The Match, will also be broadcast on Hibs TV and the club’s YouTube channel. CLICK HERE to purchase a game pass for £12.99. Celtic TV and Hibs TV subscribers outside the UK and Ireland will be able to live stream the game as normal via their subscription package.

Team news

Cameron Carter-Vickers is a notable miss after his season was cut short so he could undergo surgery. Tomoki Iwata was his understudy against St Mirren but was unconvincing and Ange Postecoglou could turn to Yuki Kobayashi instead, while Alistair Johnston is still out injured, leaving Anthony Ralston to fill in at right-back. But with the Scottish Cup final the priority, Ange Postecoglou could mix things up as looks to manage his players ahead of the treble chance.

Hibs had hoped that Myko Kukharevych might feature before the end of the season but the striker has suffered a set-back. Midfielder Kyle Magennis is back in training but the game will come too soon for him. Joe Newell and Jake Doyle-Hayes are doubts.

Referee and VAR officials