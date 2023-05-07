What channel is Hearts v Celtic on? TV details, live stream, kick-off time for possible Celtic title win

Celtic can clinch the Scottish Premiership title with a victory at Hearts on Sunday.

A 13-point advantage over second placed Rangers means the champions-elect can wrap up their second successive league crown – and their 11th in 12 seasons – with four matches to spare. Celtic could even secure the trophy if they draw or lose should Rangers fail to beat Aberdeen at Ibrox.

It would represent a fourth trophy for Ange Postecoglou out of five since his arrival at Parkhead in the summer of 2021 with only Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final standing between the Australian and a historic treble.

Hearts came out on top in Postecoglou’s first league match as Celtic boss, in July 2021, but since then the head to head record has been very one-sided. The teams have faced off eight times in all competitions, with the Glasgow outfit winning all eight, netting 22 goals and conceding eight.

Kyogo Furuhashi scores on Celtic's last visit to Hearts in the Scottish Cup in March. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match…

Hearts v Celtic match details

The Scottish Premiership fixtures takes place on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Tynecastle Stadium, Edinburgh with a 2.15pm kick-off.

Is Hearts v Celtic on TV?

The game will be shown live on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels with coverage starting at 2pm. Highlights will be available on Sportscene which is shown from 7.15pm on Sunday on the BBC Scotland channel and repeated at 11.30pm on BBC One Scotland after Match of the Day 2.

Is Hearts v Celtic available to watch via live stream?

Sky Sports subscribers wishing to watch on laptop, tablet or mobile can do so via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £9.99.

Hearts v Celtic team news

Hearts defender Michael Smith is set to remain sidelined with a hamstring injury. Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime have recovered from long-term knee injuries but are unlikely to feature for another couple of weeks. Craig Gordon (leg), Craig Halkett (knee) and Gary Mackay-Steven (foot) are out for the season.

Celtic have lost Alistair Johnston (knock) and Cameron Carter-Vickers (knee surgery) since their win over Rangers while James Forrest is still out with a muscle strain and Stephen Welsh has been ruled out with a knock. Winger Liel Abada could make his comeback.

Hearts v Celtic referee and VAR

Nick Walsh is the match referee and will be assisted by Graeme Stewart and Alan Mulvanny. The fourth official is Alan Newlands.

Willie Collum is in charge of VAR, assisted by Sean Carr.

Hearts v Celtic match odds