For the second time in the space of four days Hearts take on Celtic, this time in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup at Tynecastle Park.

On Wednesday the teams met at Celtic Park with the home side coming from behind to run out 3-1 winners. Both managers made changes ahead of the cup clash in Gorgie where a place in the last four and a trip to Hampden Park is at stake.

The teams have been regular adversaries in the Scottish Cup in recent years. They met in the final of the 2019 and 2020 editions as well as in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Match details

Who: Hearts v Celtic

What: Scottish Cup quarter-final

Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh

When: Saturday, March 11. Kick-off 12.15pm

Hearts and Celtic meet in the Scottish Cup at Tynecastle Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Referee: Kevin Clancy

How to watch

The clash is being broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1, one of the competition’s broadcast partners. Coverage gets underway from Tynecastle Park at 11.45am. Highlights of the fixture will be shown by Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.30pm with a repeat on BBC One Scotland at 11.40pm after Match of the Day.

Last meeting

On Wednesday Josh Ginnelly put Hearts ahead at Celtic Park but the home side won 3-1 with Daizen Maeda scoring the equaliser before Kyogo Furuhashi gave Ange Postecoglou’s men the lead and Sead Haksabanovic completed the turnaround in the second half. The last meeting at Tynecastle produced one of the games of the season as Celtic edged out a 4-3 win which brought about plenty of entertainment with VAR in operation for the first time.

Team news

Hearts could be without Lawrence Shankland who is a major doubt after missing the midweek encounter. Steven Humprhys is also a doubt with Yutaro Oda also set to miss out but Josh Ginnelly is set to start after being replaced with a knock. Robbie Neilson will continue to be without the services of Craig Halkett, Craig Gordon, Beni Baningime and Liam Boyce.

Ange Postecoglou admitted it was a case of “wait and see” over Daizen Maeda after the forward collided with Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark when he scored. James McCarthy and James Forrest are unavailable.

Anything else?