What channel is Dundee United v Celtic on? Match info, TV details, kick-off time, team news, referee
Dundee United couldn't have handpicked a harder test following a tumultuous couple of weeks when they face Celtic at Tannadice on Sunday.
Jack Ross has faced criticism following heavy defeats in Europe and in the league. Since defeating AZ Alkmaar 1-0 in the first-leg of a Europa League qualifying tie, United have lost 1-0 to Livingston, 7-0 to AZ in the return leg, 4-1 at Hearts and then 3-0 at home to St Mirren.
The United manager paid little attention to rumours that he had left the club during the week, while sporting director Tony Asghar hit out a “rumourmongers”.
Celtic, meanwhile, have had a relatively comfortable start to the season, sitting top of the table with four wins from four.
Most Popular
They have not had to negotiate any European qualifiers having automatically qualified for the Champions League group stages where they have been drawn against Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk.
Match details
Who: Dundee United v Celtic
What: Scottish Premiership
Where: Tannadice Stadium, Dundee
When: Sunday, August 28. Kick-off 12pm
Referee: Steven McLean
How to watch
The match has been selected by Sky Sports for live coverage which gets underway on both the Football and Main Event channels at 11am. Extended highlights of the game will be shown on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm.
Last meeting
Celtic were crowned champions the last time they were at Tannadice. Back in May a 1-1 draw was enough to regain the league title. The visitors took the lead through Giorgos Giakoumakis before Dylan Levitt equalised to secure a point for the side who would finish fourth.
Team news
Jack Ross has confirmed Nicky Clark is part of his plans, while Craig Sibbald has recently been managed due to not having a full pre-season. Peter Pawlett remains out.
Celtic could hand a debut to new signing Sead Hakšabanović who signed a five-year deal on Thursday. Yosuke Ideguchi remains out through injury.
Anything else
When the sides met for the first time last season it finished 1-1 at Celtic Park. Ange Postecoglou was prompted to query: “It's quite remarkable that seven games in people are calling the title already. I'm not pulling up stumps after seven games just because other people seem to think there is some sort of insurmountable challenge out there for us.”