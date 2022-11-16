Celtic play the first of two friendlies on a during their trip to Australia on Thursday morning.

The Scottish league leaders are taking part in the Sydney Super Cup, alongside Western Sydney Wanderers, Sydney FC and Everton. It is the latter two teams they will face across the next few days, starting with Sydney FC.

The mid-season tournament was, at one point, controversial with Celtic and Rangers due to face each other until the latter pulled out.

Match details

Who: Sydney FC v Celtic

What: Sydney Super Cup

Where: Allianz Stadium, Moore Park, New South Wales

When: Thursday, November 17. Kick-off 8.45am (UK time)

Celtic are in Australia for the Sydney Super Cup. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images for Bursty)

How to watch

The fixture is only available in the UK via Celtic TV. The subscription service will provide live coverage as well as an on-demand showing an hour after the game.

Team news

Celtic will be without Cameron Carter-Vickers, Aaron Mooy, Daizen Maeda and Josip Juranovic who have all been called up for international duty at the World Cup. Callum McGregor is unlikely to feature having only recently returned to training after missing 11 games through a knee injury.

Anything else?

The return to Australia for manager Ange Postecoglou will also see him inducted into the Australian FA’s Hall of Fame. He will join current Celtic coach Harry Kewell who was inducted in 2019 and former Parkhead star Mark Viduka.