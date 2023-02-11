The Hoops’ only defeat of the cinch Premiership campaign came in Paisley back in September when goals from Mark O’Hara and Jonah Ayunga sealed a 2-0 win for Stephen Robinson’s side. It is the only loss Celtic have suffered in league and cup so far this term.
In the most recent fixture between the sides at Celtic Park on January 28, the defending champions claimed a comfortable 4-0 win over the Saints, who face an equally daunting task if they are progress to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.
Celtic are in formidable form having scored 93 goals and conceded just 19 in their 29 domestic matches to date as the Parkhead side chase a treble. St Mirren are also having a good season by their standards sitting sixth in the Premiership standings and in the reckoning for the European places.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the last 16 tie:
Match details
Who: Celtic v St Mirren
What: Scottish Cup fifth round
Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow
When: Saturday, February 11, 5.30pm kick-off
Is Celtic v St Mirren on TV?
The match will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports with coverage starting at 5pm, half an hour ahead of kick-off.
The game will also feaure on the Sportscene highlights show on BBC One Scotland at 10.30pm on Saturday night.
Is there a live stream?
Those wishing to watch the match on their laptop, tablet or phone can do so by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app.
Will the match go to a replay?
No. If the 90 minutes ends in a draw, the tie will be decided by extra-time and penalties if required.
Referee and VAR officials
Steven McLean is the match referee and will be assisted by Douglas Ross and Alastair Mather. The fourth official is Graham Grainger.
Colin Steven is in charge of VAR, assisted by Gary Hilland.
Match odds
Celtic 21/100, Draw 6/1 (after 90 minutes), St Mirren 16/1 – via oddschecker.com.