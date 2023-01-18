Celtic return to Premiership action when they welcome St Mirren to Parkhead after progressing to the Viaplya Cup final – where they will face Rangers – with a 2-0 win over Kilmarnock.

The Buddies, the only team to defeat Ange Postecoglou’s men domestically, meanwhile had come into the match after a narrow loss on Friday night at Tynecastle Park to Hearts. The match presents an opportunity for both. With Rangers facing a tricky trip to Kilmarnock, the Scottish champions could possibly look to extend their nine-point lead at the top. Stephen Robinson’s men will be looking to keep up their fight for third place and could even go above Aberdeen if they win and the Dons lose to Hearts.

Match details

Who: Celtic v St Mirren

What: cinch Premiership

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: Wednesday, January 18. Kick-off 7.45pm

Celtic lost to St Mirren the last time the teams met. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Referee: Steven McLean

How to watch

While the game has not been selected for television coverage, the game can still be watched live via Celtic’s PPV offering. Build-up, live match action, half-time and full-time analysis will be available for viewers in the UK and abroad for £12.99.

Last meeting

Celtic travelled to Paisley in September where they were deservedly defeated 2-0 by St Mirren who delivered a perfect performance to neutralise and take advantage of any opportunities which presented themselves. While Stephen Robinson’s men saw little of the ball, it worked perfectly with Mark O’Hara and Jonah Ayunga scoring either side of half-time.

Team news

Celtic will likely be without both Anthony Ralston and Greg Taylor who have missed recent games, while Sead Haksabanovic is also set to miss out due to a foot issue. Giorgos Giakoumakis might have played his last game for the club ahead of a January transfer.

St Mirren will welcome back Ethan Erhahon and Charles Dunne following suspension but may be without Mark O’Hara, Ryan Strain and Richard Tait, while Marcus Fraser is unavailable.

Anything else?