What channel is Celtic v St Mirren? Is it on TV? How to watch, team news, referee, VAR

Celtic will look to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership – for 24 hours at least – when they host St Mirren in the final fixture before the split.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are currently one point ahead of Rangers at the summit following last week’s 3-3 draw in the Old Firm derby at Ibrox although the Parkhead side have played a game more.

The league leaders can open up a four-point gap with a win over the fifth-placed Buddies at Celtic Park on Saturday before Rangers make the trip to Highlands to face Ross County on Sunday lunchtime.

Celtic host St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Celtic claimed victory in their two previous league meetings with St Mirren this season with a 2-1 home victory in November followed by a 3-0 win in Paisley in January. The sides also met in the Scottish Cup ffith round with Celtic again emerging victorious 2-0 at St Mirren Park.

Celtic v St Mirren match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Kick-off is 3pm.

Is Celtic v St Mirren on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel starting at 7.30pm on Saturday with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.50pm after Match of the Day.

Celtic v St Mirren live stream

There is no PPV option for supporters based inside the UK. A live video stream will be available to international subscribers only via Celtic TV. Those within the UK can listen to live audio via either club channel, or alternatively tune into BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme which goes on air from 2pm on Saturday.

Celtic v St Mirren team news

Celtic winger Daizen Maeda could miss the rest of the season as he awaits diagnosis on a hamstring injury. Defender Liam Scales also misses out but winger Luis Palma is back available following a spell on the sidelines.

Ryan Strain could return for St Mirren after missing the 2-1 defeat to Hearts last weekend with a niggle.

Celtic v St Mirren referee and VAR

Steven McLean is the amatch referee with David Dickinson in charge of VAR.

