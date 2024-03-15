What channel is Celtic v St Johnstone? Is it on TV? How to watch, team news, referee, VAR

Celtic will look to overcome injury issues and question marks over their form when they resume their Scottish Premiership title defence against St Johnstone on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side currently trail Rangers by two points at the top of the table but can reclaim top spot, for 24 hours at least, with a victory over the Saints at Celtic Park ahead of Rangers’ trip to Dundee on Sunday.

Celtic were somewhat unconvincing in their 4-2 win over Livingston in their Scottish Cup quarter-final tie last week with Daizen Maeda netting his hat-trick goal in the 86th minute to finally edge the Hoops back in front after they had twice let the lead slip.

Celtic host St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

It followed a 2-0 defeat at Hearts the previous weekend where Celtic missed the opportunity to overtake Rangers and seize back control of the title race in what has been a challenging period for the Parkhead side.

St Johnstone, meanwhile, are in a battle at the opposite end of the table, where they currently sit in ninth position, four points clear of Ross County, who occupy the relegation play-off place. Saints boosted their survival hopes with a 2-0 midweek win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie a fortnight ago, but then required a late equaliser from Nicky Clark to salvage a 1-1 draw at home to bottom place Livingston the following weekend.

Celtic are undefeated in their last 28 matches against St Johnstone in all competitions, however, Craig Levein's side did manage to hold the defending champions to a goalless draw at McDiarmid Park earlier in the season.

Celtic v St Johnstone match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Kick-off is 3pm.

Is Celtic v St Johnstone on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel starting at 7.30pm on Saturday with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.15pm after Match of the Day.

Celtic v St Johnstone live stream

There is no PPV option for supporters based inside the UK. A live video stream will be available to international subscribers only via Celtic TV. Those within the UK can listen to live audio via either club channel, or alternatively tune into BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme which goes on air from 2pm on Saturday.

Celtic v St Johnstone team news

Celtic are hopeful Cameron Carter-Vickers will be fit to start after the influential defender missed the cup win over Livingston as a precaution. Captain Callum McGregor remains sidelined with an achilles/calf problem while Luis Palma has been ruled out for a up to month. Winger Hyun-jun Yang serves the second of his two-match suspension for the red card picked up against Hearts. Reo Hatate is close to making a return however the match may come too soon.

St Johnstone will be without long-term absentees Ali Crawford (calf), Drey Wright (knee), Ross Sinclair (arm) and Cammy MacPherson (thigh).

Celtic v St Johnstone referee and VAR

Euan Anderson is the match referee with Chris Graham in charge of VAR.

Match odds