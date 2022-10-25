What channel is Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk on? Kick-off time, TV station, live stream details

Ange Postecoglou’s side can no longer qualify for the last 16 of the tournament after back-to-back defeats to RB Leipzig left them bottom of Group F with just one point from their opening four fixtures.

The Hoops can still claim the consolation prize of a Europa League place for finishing third in the group but will need to take at least four points from their remaining two matches at home to Shakhtar this week and away to Real Madrid next week.

Celtic claimed their solitary point against the Ukrainians with a 1-1 draw in Warsaw last month after Reo Hatate’s opener was cancelled out by Mykhaylo Mudryk’s equaliser, with missed chances the story of the night for the Scottish champions.

Celtic host Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League under the lights at Parkhead on Tuesday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

They will hope to make their opportunities count at Celtic Park to pick up their first win of the UCL campaign against a Shakhtar side on five points after their impressive 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in Warsaw two weeks ago.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game …

Match details

Who: Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk

What: Champions League Group F, matchday five

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, kick-off 8pm

Is Celtic v Shakhtar on TV?

The game will be broadcast exclusively live on BT Sport 3. Coverage begins at 7.15pm.

Is the match available to live stream?

The match will be available to subscribers on the BT Sport app.

Non-subscribers can purchase a monthly pass for £25.

Team news

Celtic will have David Turnbull back in their squad but Jota will miss out again.

Carl Starfelt is back in training but the match will come too soon for the Swedish defender. Skipper Callum McGregor also remains on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Shakhtar will be without former Celtic winger Marian Shved and midfielder Yehor Nazaryna, who have not travelled to Scotland because of injury.

Referee

Dutch official Serdar Gözübüyük is the man in charge as he returns to Glasgow after refereeing Rangers’ Europa League win at Ibrox over Red Star Belgrade last season.

He will be joined by assistant referees Joost van Zuilen and Johan Balder, with Jeroen Manschot the fourth official.

Match odds

