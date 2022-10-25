What channel is Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk on? Kick-off time, TV station, live stream details
Celtic host Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday knowing that only a victory will keep alive their slim hopes of maintaining European football beyond Christmas.
Ange Postecoglou’s side can no longer qualify for the last 16 of the tournament after back-to-back defeats to RB Leipzig left them bottom of Group F with just one point from their opening four fixtures.
The Hoops can still claim the consolation prize of a Europa League place for finishing third in the group but will need to take at least four points from their remaining two matches at home to Shakhtar this week and away to Real Madrid next week.
Celtic claimed their solitary point against the Ukrainians with a 1-1 draw in Warsaw last month after Reo Hatate’s opener was cancelled out by Mykhaylo Mudryk’s equaliser, with missed chances the story of the night for the Scottish champions.
They will hope to make their opportunities count at Celtic Park to pick up their first win of the UCL campaign against a Shakhtar side on five points after their impressive 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in Warsaw two weeks ago.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game …
Match details
Who: Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk
What: Champions League Group F, matchday five
Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow
When: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, kick-off 8pm
Is Celtic v Shakhtar on TV?
The game will be broadcast exclusively live on BT Sport 3. Coverage begins at 7.15pm.
Is the match available to live stream?
The match will be available to subscribers on the BT Sport app.
Non-subscribers can purchase a monthly pass for £25.
Team news
Celtic will have David Turnbull back in their squad but Jota will miss out again.
Carl Starfelt is back in training but the match will come too soon for the Swedish defender. Skipper Callum McGregor also remains on the sidelines with a knee injury.
Shakhtar will be without former Celtic winger Marian Shved and midfielder Yehor Nazaryna, who have not travelled to Scotland because of injury.
Referee
Dutch official Serdar Gözübüyük is the man in charge as he returns to Glasgow after refereeing Rangers’ Europa League win at Ibrox over Red Star Belgrade last season.
He will be joined by assistant referees Joost van Zuilen and Johan Balder, with Jeroen Manschot the fourth official.
Match odds
Celtic 9/10, Draw 3/1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1¾ – oddschecker.com
