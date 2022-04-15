What channel is Celtic v Rangers on? Scottish Cup semi-final TV details, live stream, kick-off time

The meeting comes just two weeks after Celtic inflicted a 2-1 defeat on their Glasgow rivals at Ibrox to take a big step towards securing the Premiership title as they target a historic treble in Ange Postecoglou’s first season in charge.

For Rangers, this is just one of two major semi-finals on the horizon after Thursday’s win over Braga saw them progress into the last four of the Europa League where they will meet RB Leipzig in a fortnight’s time.

The prospect of reaching a European final is an exciting one for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men, nonetheless, they will be determined to prevent Celtic from collecting a domestic clean sweep with a victory at Hampden on Sunday.

Celtic and Rangers will compete for a place in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on Sunday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Here’s how to watch the semi-final showdown ...

Match details

Who: Celtic v Rangers

What: Scottish Cup semi-final

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow

When: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 2pm.

Is Celtic v Rangers on TV?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1. Coverage begins at 1pm. Subscribers can stream the match via the Premier Player on all electronic devices (smartphone, laptop, tablet etc...). A Premier Sports package costs £9.99 a month.

Match highlights will be shown on Sportscene at 7.15pm on the BBC Scotland channel and at 11.30pm on BBC One.

Previous meetings?

Celtic have gained the upper hand this season after losing the first derby 1-0 at Ibrox in August. Since then they have claimed a 3-0 win at Parkhead in February and a 2-1 win at Ibrox a fortnight ago – results which have taken them six points clear in the race for the title.

Anything else?

The Scottish Cup semi-final has become a regular meeting place for Glasgow’s big two. This weekend’s match-up will mark the fourth Hampden semi-final in six years. The most recent, in 2018, saw Celtic hand out a 4-0 thumping, having strolled to a 2-0 win 12 months earlier en route to an unbeaten domestic treble. Six years ago the spoils went to a Rangers side fresh from winning the Championship, Mark Warburton’s side prevailing on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Odds

Celtic 21/20, Draw 5/2, Rangers 23/10 (Bet365)