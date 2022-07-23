What channel is Celtic v Norwich on? Is it on TV? Pre-season friendly kick-off time and how to watch

The Hoops welcome the side that finished bottom of the English Premier League last season to Celtic Park looking to maintain their unbeaten record throughout pre-season before starting their Scottish Premiership title defence in Aberdeen next weekend.
Celtic have won two and drawn three of their five previous friendly fixtures with a 7-0 win over SC Wiener Viktoria kicking things off, before a 3-3 draw with Rapid Vienna was followed by a 4-2 win over Banik Ostrava, then back-to-back 2-2 draws against Blackburn Rovers and Legia Warsaw.
While the goals for column has looked impressive, with 18 scored in five outings, Ange Postecoglou’s side will be looking to polish up on the defensive side of things before kicking off the new league campaign at Pittodrie next Sunday.
Here is how to watch the action unfold.
Match details
Who: Celtic v Norwich City
What: Pre-season friendly
Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow
When: Saturday, July 23, kick-off 3pm
Is Celtic v Norwich on TV?
Premier Sports 1 is showing the match live, with coverage starting at 2.45pm. You can find this at Sky channel 412 or Virgin channel 551. Alternatively you can stream the match online at https://www.premierplayer.tv/. You will need a Premier Sports subscription to watch.
The match is also being streamed live on Celtic TV.
Team news
Celtic could hand debuts to new signings Aaron Mooy and Moritz Jenz. Mooy, an Australian international midfielder, joined on a free transfer earlier in the week while German defender Jenz has completed a season-long loan move from Lorient in France.