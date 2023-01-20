Celtic have good reason not to take Morton lightly in Saturday’s Scottish Cup fourth round tie.

They need only look back to September 2013 when Dougie Imrie’s dramatic extra-time penalty gave the Greenock side a shock 1-0 win in the Scottish League Cup third-round at Parkhead.

Imrie is now in charge of Morton, who are fifth in the cinch Championship and pushing for the promotion play-offs – a far cry from the Cappielow side of 10 years ago who, despite their cup heroics in Glasgow's east end, went on suffer relegation to the third tier.

Celtic, while league title winners under Neil Lennon that season, are also a different animal these days under Ange Postecoglou with an imperious domestic record since the Australian took over the club in the summer of 2021, including not a single defeat at home.

Celtic host Morton in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Saturday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Morton will look to make a good account of themselves while enjoying the exposure and payday that comes with a plum draw, but it would be an even bigger upset than last time if Celtic were not to progress to the last 16, and with a fair degree of comfort.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match ...

Match details

Who: Celtic v Morton

What: Scottish Cup fourth round

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: Saturday, January 21, 2023, kick-off 12.15pm

Is Celtic v Morton on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC One Scotland with Sportscene coverage starting at noon, 15 minutes ahead of kick-off.

The game will also feaure on the Sportscene highlights show on the same channel at 10.30pm on Saturday night.

Is there a live stream?

Those wishing to watch the match on their laptop, tablet or phone can do so by logging onto the BBC Sport website or downloading the iPlayer app.

The game is also available to watch for subscribers of Celtic TV outside the UK and Ireland.

Is there a replay?

No. The tie will be decided by extra-time and penalties if required.

Referee and VAR officials

Kevin Clancy is the match referee and wll be assisted by Ross Macleod and Alastair Mather. The fourth official is Barry Cook.

Craig Napier is in charge of VAR, assisted by Frank Connor.

