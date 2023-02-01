Celtic welcome Livingston to the east end of Glasgow on Wednesday night as Ange Postecoglou’s men look to continue their long unbeaten run which extends to 13 games in all competitions. A run which includes 12 victories.

David Martindale’s impressive Livi are the visitors to Celtic Park, a ground they have had some joy at over the last three of four years. Since 2019 they have drawn three times and ran the hosts close on another couple of occasions. It should be noted, on a further two occasions they lost 4-0 and 6-0.

It will likely be a tight affair and here are all the details you need for the fixture...

Match details

Who: Celtic v Livingston

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: Wednesday, February 1. Kick-off 7.45pm

Celtic host Livingston in the Premiership. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Referee: Nick Walsh

How to watch

The match is not available on the league's UK broadcaster Sky Sports while only overseas subscribers to Celtic TV can watch the fixture live with build-up beginning from 7.45pm. UK and Ireland residents can watch a full match replay from midnight. Highlights can be watched on Sportscene which begins at 11.10pm on BBC One Scotland.

Last meeting

Livingston travelled to Celtic Park in December for a midweek clash with the hosts running out 2-1 winners with all goals arriving in the first half. Ayo Obileye’s own goal handed Celtic the lead which was doubled just before half-time by Kyogo Furuhashi. There was still, however, enough time for Nicky Devlin to grab what turned out to be a consolation in stoppage time.

Team news

Ange Postecoglou should have a full squad to choose from with all key players available. Celtic of course saw a couple of stars leave the club on transfer deadline day. Livingston, meanwhile, are set to welcome back Joel Nouble who hasn’t played since the final game before the World Cup break.

Anything else?