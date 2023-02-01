David Martindale’s impressive Livi are the visitors to Celtic Park, a ground they have had some joy at over the last three of four years. Since 2019 they have drawn three times and ran the hosts close on another couple of occasions. It should be noted, on a further two occasions they lost 4-0 and 6-0.
It will likely be a tight affair and here are all the details you need for the fixture...
Match details
Who: Celtic v Livingston
What: Scottish Premiership
Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow
When: Wednesday, February 1. Kick-off 7.45pm
Referee: Nick Walsh
How to watch
The match is not available on the league's UK broadcaster Sky Sports while only overseas subscribers to Celtic TV can watch the fixture live with build-up beginning from 7.45pm. UK and Ireland residents can watch a full match replay from midnight. Highlights can be watched on Sportscene which begins at 11.10pm on BBC One Scotland.
Last meeting
Livingston travelled to Celtic Park in December for a midweek clash with the hosts running out 2-1 winners with all goals arriving in the first half. Ayo Obileye’s own goal handed Celtic the lead which was doubled just before half-time by Kyogo Furuhashi. There was still, however, enough time for Nicky Devlin to grab what turned out to be a consolation in stoppage time.
Team news
Ange Postecoglou should have a full squad to choose from with all key players available. Celtic of course saw a couple of stars leave the club on transfer deadline day. Livingston, meanwhile, are set to welcome back Joel Nouble who hasn’t played since the final game before the World Cup break.
Anything else?
The only team other than Celtic to beat Livingston since October was Hibs who won 4-0 at Easter Road, aided by a 15th minute sending off for Jason Holt. Celtic’s domestic unbeaten run extends back to September when St Mirren won 2-0. The Buddies remain the only Scottish team to defeat the champions this season.