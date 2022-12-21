What channel is Celtic v Livingston on? How to watch, kick-off time, referee, late team news

Celtic will look to extend their winning streak and restore their nine-point lead in the cinch Premiership when they host Livingston on Wednesday night.

Ange Postecoglou’s side saw their lead at the top of the table cut to six points on Tuesday night after Rangers substitute Scott Arfield struck twice in injury-time to secure a dramatic 3-2 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Celtic head into their game in hand full of confidence having won eight consecutive matches in the Scottish top flight since their last – and so far only – defeat of the season to St Mirren back on September 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defending champions returned from the World Cup break with a dominant, albeit narrow 1-0 victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday thanks to a late strike from captain Callum McGregor.

Celtic host Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match will be Livingston’s first league outing since the 1-1 draw at Tynecastle on November 12 having had their return from the break delayed by the postponement of their weekend home clash against Dundee United.

David Martindale’s side are enjoying another good season and are currently in the running for a top six spot with their only defeat in their last six league outings coming against Celtic at the Tony Macaroni Arena on October 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game...

Match details

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who: Celtic v Livingston

What: Scottish Premiership

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is Celtic v Livingston on TV?

The match is not being shown on TV. It has not been selected for live coverage by broadcasters Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is there a live stream?

Celtic are offering fans in the UK and Ireland the chance to watch the match via StreamDigital’s pay-per-view service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can purchase the match for £12.99 through Celtic TV.

Team news

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic will have Sead Haksabanovic back after the winger missed Saturday’s late win against Aberdeen with a knock.

James McCarthy (hamstring) and Stephen Welsh (niggle) remain out while Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic will return to the club next week following his World Cup exploits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Livingston goalkeeper Shamal George (thigh) is a doubt but striker Kurtis Guthrie could return from an ankle injury.

Jamie Brandon is working his way back to fitness after a groin issue, while Tom Parkes is still recovering from a serious knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee and VAR officials

Euan Anderson is the man in charge with Ross Macleod and David Doig assisting on the touchlines. Matthew MacDermid is fourth official.

Advertisement Hide Ad