What channel is Celtic v Livingston on? How to watch, kick-off time, referee, late team news

Ange Postecoglou’s side saw their lead at the top of the table cut to six points on Tuesday night after Rangers substitute Scott Arfield struck twice in injury-time to secure a dramatic 3-2 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
Celtic head into their game in hand full of confidence having won eight consecutive matches in the Scottish top flight since their last – and so far only – defeat of the season to St Mirren back on September 18.
The defending champions returned from the World Cup break with a dominant, albeit narrow 1-0 victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday thanks to a late strike from captain Callum McGregor.
The match will be Livingston’s first league outing since the 1-1 draw at Tynecastle on November 12 having had their return from the break delayed by the postponement of their weekend home clash against Dundee United.
David Martindale’s side are enjoying another good season and are currently in the running for a top six spot with their only defeat in their last six league outings coming against Celtic at the Tony Macaroni Arena on October 30.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game...
Match details
Who: Celtic v Livingston
What: Scottish Premiership
Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow
When: Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Is Celtic v Livingston on TV?
The match is not being shown on TV. It has not been selected for live coverage by broadcasters Sky Sports.
Is there a live stream?
Celtic are offering fans in the UK and Ireland the chance to watch the match via StreamDigital’s pay-per-view service.
You can purchase the match for £12.99 through Celtic TV.
Team news
Celtic will have Sead Haksabanovic back after the winger missed Saturday’s late win against Aberdeen with a knock.
James McCarthy (hamstring) and Stephen Welsh (niggle) remain out while Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic will return to the club next week following his World Cup exploits.
Livingston goalkeeper Shamal George (thigh) is a doubt but striker Kurtis Guthrie could return from an ankle injury.
Jamie Brandon is working his way back to fitness after a groin issue, while Tom Parkes is still recovering from a serious knee injury.
Referee and VAR officials
Euan Anderson is the man in charge with Ross Macleod and David Doig assisting on the touchlines. Matthew MacDermid is fourth official.
Steven Kirkland will oversee VAR assisted by David Roome.