What channel is Celtic v Livingston? Is it on TV? How to watch, team news, referee, VAR

Everything you need to know ahead of Celtic v Livingston in the Scottish Premiership

Celtic are expected to get back to winning ways at home to Livingston on Saturday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Celtic will look to get avert a mini-crisis and get their Scottish Premiership title defence back on track when they host bottom of the table Livingston on Saturday after a bruising fortnight for Brendan Rodgers’ league leaders.

Defeats to Kilmarnock and Hearts over the past two weekends represent the first time in a decade that the Parkhead side has lost back-to-back league matches. The two-match losing sequence has allowed Rangers to close the gap at the top of the table to just two points with a game in hand.

Rodgers hopes his Celtic players will be boosted by the return of atmosphere-generating fan group, The Green Brigade, following confirmation that their ban has been lifted after reaching an agreement with the club over future behaviour.

Livingston have won only one of their last 15 matches in all competitions since the end of August and are five points adrift at the foot of the table. They led against Aberdeen at Pittodrie in midweek before succumbing to a 2-1 defeat.

The first meeting between the two sides in October produced a 3-0 win for Celtic at the Tony Macaroni Arena with despite a 28th minute red card for goalkeeper Joe Hart. Celtic were leading 1-0 at the time through a Reo Hatate penalty with second half goals Matt O’Riley and Daizen Maeda giving the 10 men a comfortable victory.

Celtic v Livingston match details

The Scottish Premiership match takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Kick-off is 3pm.

Is Celtic v Livingston on TV?

The match is not being shown on live television. Match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm and repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.50pm after Match of the Day.

Celtic v Livingston live stream

There is no live PPV of the match available in the UK. Celtic TV international subscribers can watch the match live, while subscribers within the UK and Ireland can listen to live audio or alternatively tune into live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme.

Celtic v Livingston team news

Celtic winger Liel Abada will not feature against Livingston and his chances of returning from a thigh injury in time to face Rangers on December 30 appear slim. Reo Hatate remains sidelined until after the winter break.

Livingston could be at full strength if Sean Kelly recovers in time from the knock that kept him out of Wednesday’s defeat to Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Celtic v Livingston referee and VAR

Matthew MacDermid is the match referee with Alan Muir in charge of VAR.

Match odds