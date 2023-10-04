What channel is Celtic v Lazio? Is it on TV? How to watch Champions League match

Celtic host Lazio in the second round of Champions League group stage fixtures on Wednesday night.

Celtic host Lazio in the Champions League. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

While the Scottish champions go in search of their first points of the campaign in Group E after opening with a 2-0 defeat to Feyenoord in Rotterdam, their opponents from Italy are off the mark after rescuing a point in a dramatic 1-1 draw at home to Atletico Madrid last month, where goalkeeper Ivan Provedel made his way forward deep in stoppage time to net an astonishing leveller.

Celtic’s cause in the Netherlands was not helped by two second-half red cards shown to defender Gustaf Lagerbielke and midfielder Odin Thiago Holm which saw them finish the match with nine men.

It is the first meeting of Celtic and Lazio since the Hoops claimed a famous 2-1 win in Rome in the Europa League in November 2019, having also defeated the Serie A outfit at Celtic Park the previous month.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are bidding to end a decade-long wait for a home Champions League group stage victory having not collected three points at Parkhead since a 2-1 win over Ajax on October 22, 2013, when Neil Lennon was in his first spell as manager.

The Hoops subsequently lost at home to Milan that season and have gone three more group campaigns without a home win.

While Celtic have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the Premiership season, Lazio are in the midst of a difficult start to the campaign, sitting 16th in Serie A with seven points from seven matches and lost 2-0 against Milan in the San Siro on Sunday.

Celtic v Lazio match details

The Champions League Group E fixture takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. Kick-off is 8pm.

Is Celtic v Lazio on TV?

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 3 (Sky channel 417, Virgin channel 529) with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

Celtic v Lazio live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live on the channel’s website and through the discovery+ app.

Celtic v Lazio team news

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers could be in line for a surprise recall after resuming training. The centre-back has not played since suffering a hamstring injury against Aberdeen on August 13 but could return to the squad against Lazio. Celtic will be without suspended duo Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm after their red cards against Feyenoord with defenders Stephen Welsh and Maik Nawrocki remain sidelined through injury.

Ciro Immobile has scored more than 200 goals for Lazio and the 33-year-old was rested from the start against Milan at the weekend, perhaps with the trip to Glasgow in mind. Spanish playmaker Luis Alberto is another danger man and someone Brendan Rodgers knows well, having signed him for Liverpool at the age of 20.

