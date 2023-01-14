What channel is Celtic v Kilmarnock on? Viaplay Cup semi-final kick-off time, TV details, referee and VAR officials

Celtic and Kilmarnock go head-to-head at Hampden Park on Saturday for a place in the Viaplay Cup final.

The two sides meet for the second week running following Celtic’s 2-0 win over the Ayrshire outfit in the Scottish Premiership at Parkhead on Saturday past.

While Kilmarnock will hope for a different outcome as they aim to reach their first cup final in a decade, the Hoops will be expected to progress as they bid to retain the first trophy won under Ange Postecoglou last season.

The match will be sure to stir up memories of that 2012 League Cup final where a Kilmarnock side managed by Kenny Shiels shocked Neil Lennon’s Celtic with a 1-0 victory to lift the silverware thanks to an 84th minute header from substitute Dieter Van Tornhout.

Celtic and Kilmarnock will contest the Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Celtic reached this year’s semi-finals by defeating Ross County and Motherwell after entering the competition at last 16 stage. Meanwhile, Derek McInnes' side beat Hearts and Dundee United in the previous knockout rounds after progressing through the group stages.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

Match details

Who: Celtic v Kilmarnock

What: Viaplay Scottish League Cup semi-finals

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow

When: Saturday, January 14, kick-off 5.30pm

Is Celtic v Kilmarnock on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1 – the new name for the subscription channel formerly known as Premier Sports following the recent takeover by the Scandinavian broadcaster. This can be found on channel 412 on Sky or channel 551 on Virgin.

Coverage begins at 5pm and will run until 8.30pm. A repeat of the match will then be shown at 9pm.

Is there a live stream?

Those wishing to watch the match on their laptop, tablet or phone can do so by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app.

Team news

Celtic are likely to be without first-choice left back Greg Taylor after he picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-2 draw with Rangers on January 2.

Kilmarnock meanwhile are boosted by the return of Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty from a 10-match ban for making a sectarian remark.

Referee and VAR officials

Willie Collum is the match referee and wll be assisted by Dougie Potter and Gordon Crawford. The fourth official is Grant Irvine.

Greg Aitken is in charge of VAR, assisted by John McCrossan.

Match odds