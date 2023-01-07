What channel is Celtic v Kilmarnock on? Kick-off time, how to watch, referee and VAR officials

Celtic have never lost a domestic fixture on home soil under Ange Postecoglou and they will look to keep that record intact when they host Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The last time Celtic tasted defeat at Parkhead in a Scottish setting was nearly two years ago – a 2-1 reverse to St Mirren in a Premiership fixture on January 30, 2021 under previous manager Neil Lennon during the failed bid to land a 10th consecutive Premiership title.

All of Postecoglou’s domestic losses across his season and a half in charge – which amount to just five matches – have come either away from home or in the neutral setting of Hampden Park, where Rangers claimed an extra-time victory in last season’s Scottish Cup semi-final.

Celtic’s only league defeat this season came at St Mirren in September, with Postecoglou’s side recovering impressively to embark on a 12-match winning run which only came to an end earlier this week with Monday’s 2-2 at Ibrox.

Celtic can go 12 points clear - for 24 hours at least - when they host Kilmarnock on Saturday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Kilmarnock are up next in the first of a double header between the two sides ahead of the Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden the following weekend.

A victory would see league leaders Celtic open up a 12-point gap over rivals Rangers, who do not play until Sunday with a trip to face Dundee United at Tannadice.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Celtic Park clash:

Match details

Who: Celtic v Kilmarnock

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: Saturday, January 7, 2023, kick-off 3pm

Is Celtic v Kilmarnock on TV?

The match is not being broadcast live on any TV channel.

Highlights will be shown on Sportscene via the BBC Scotland channel at 7.30pm on Saturday evening. The show is repeated on BBC One Scotland at ten past midnight.

Is there a live stream available?

Only subscribers outside the UK and Ireland will be able to watch the match on Celtic TV.

Referee and VAR officials

Nick Walsh in the man in the middle while the assistant referees are Sean Carr and Andy Milne. Peter Stuart is the fourth official.

Kevin Clacny is in charge of the VAR system with Andrew McWilliam assisting him.

