What channel is Celtic v Kilmarnock on? Is it on TV? How to watch, team news, referee and VAR

Defending Premiership champions Celtic are back in action this weekend when they take on Kilmarnock on Saturday afternoon.

Level on points with Rangers at the top of the league, they can move three points clear with a victory over Derek McInnes’ men as the Ibrox club are in action on Sunday, away at St Johnstone. However, Killie are having an excellent season themselves as they chase European football. Sitting fourth in the table, they have also beaten Celtic twice this season – although both victories were at Rugby Park.

Celtic v Kilmarnock match details

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic take on Kilmarnock at Parkhead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Premiership match takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow on Saturday, February 17, 2024. Kick-off is 3pm.

Is Celtic v Kilmarnock on TV?

The match is not being shown on live television. Match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.30pm and repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.55pm after Match of the Day.

Celtic v Kilmarnock live stream

There is no live PPV of the match available in the UK. Celtic TV subscribers can watch the match live via the club channels. Subscribers within the UK and Ireland can listen to live audio or alternatively tune into live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme.

Celtic v Kilmarnock team news

Liel Abada is still not in the right frame of mind to feature for Celtic but Greg Taylor returns from injury and Cameron Carter-Vickers will return to full training next week. Alistair Johnston will remain out with a fracture in the side of his head and Reo Hatate is still sidelined with calf problems. Kilmarnock remain without Robbie Deas (fractured cheekbone), Kyle Magennis (hamstring) and Brad Lyons (knee).

Celtic v Kilmarnock referee and VAR

John Beaton is the match referee and Willie Collum is in charge of VAR.

Match odds