What channel is Celtic v Kilmarnock? Is it on TV? How to watch, referee and VAR

Celtic will aim to put their midweek Champions League disappointment behind them when they host Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Celtic host Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership at Celtic Park on Saturday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Brendan Rodgers’ side suffered an agonising defeat to Lazio at Celtic Park on Wednesday with an injury-time header from Pedro Rodriguez securing a 2-1 win for the Italians after Matias Venico had cancelled out Kyogo Furuhashi’s early opener for the Hoops.

It leaves Celtic bottom of Group E with no points from their opening two fixtures but things are looking far healthier on the domestic front with the defending champions currently top of the table on 19 points after an unbeaten start to the campaign.

They are four points clear of second-placed St Mirren and seven ahead of Old Firm rivals Rangers, who they defeated at Ibrox last month, with a goalless draw at home to St Johnstone the only points dropped in the league thus far.

Kilmarnock are the only Scottish side to have defeated Celtic since the return of Brendan Rodgers in the summer, knocking the holders out of the Viaplay Cup with a 1-0 win at Rugby Park on August 20.

It saw Derek McInnes’ side complete an Old Firm double having also defeated Rangers on the opening day of the league season, but they have now gone six matches without a win and are currently eighth in the Premiership table on seven points from seven matches.

Celtic v Kilmarnock match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Kick-off is 3pm.

Is Celtic v Kilmarnock on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. However, highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel starting at 7.30pm on Saturday evening, with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.50pm after Match of the Day.

Celtic v Kilmarnock live stream

Celtic TV are broadcasting a live video stream to international subscribers only. Those within the UK can listen to live audio via either club channel, or alternatively tune into BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme which goes on air from 2pm on Saturday.

Celtic v Kilmarnock team news

Celtic have defender Cameron Carter-Vickers available again after the US international came off the bench in the midweek defeat to Lazio. Maik Nawrocki, Stephen Welsh and Liel Abada all remain sidelined.

Kilmarnock have an injury doubt over Marley Watkins (groin), the scorer of the only goal the last time the sides met in the Viaplay Cup at Rugby Park on August 20.

Referee and VAR

Matthew MacDermid is the match referee with David Dickinson in charge of VAR.

Match odds