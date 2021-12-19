What channel is Celtic v Hibs on? Kick-off time, TV and stream details for Premier Sports Cup final

Celtic take on Hibs at Hampden in the Premier Sports Cup final (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

For Ange Postecoglou, it represents a chance to win his first silverware since being appointed head coach in the summer, while Hibs will go into the match under the caretaker management of David Gray following the dismissal of Jack Ross less than a fortnight ago.

The Easter Road side will be looking to make the most of the occasion having last won the competition in 2007, while Celtic are aiming to get back into the winning habit after following up their quadruple treble with a trophy-less campaign last season.

The match will go ahead as planned in front of a 50,000 capacity crowd despite ongoing concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant, with all fans urged to take lateral flow tests before travelling to the national stadium.

Celtic are favourites despite being shorn of a number of their best attackers through injury, but Hibs will fancy their chances after their stunning semi-final win over Rangers last month, which included a memorable first-half Martin Boyle hat-trick.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big game, including how to watch:

Match details

Who: Celtic v Hibs

What: Premier Sports Cup final

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow

When: Sunday, December 19, 3pm kick-off

Who is the referee?

John Beaton. He will be assisted by linesmen Graeme Stewart and Calum Spence and fourth official Greg Aitken.

How to watch?

As the competition name suggests, the match will be shown live by sponsors Premier Sports.

To watch, tune into Premier Sports 1 which has 90 minutes of build-up with coverage starting at 1.30pm.

You can also live stream the action via the Premier Player. Just download the app or visit premierplayer.tv.

Will there be highlights on terrestrial TV?

Short answer, no. The way the broadcast deal has been cut, there aren’t any highlights being offered to terrestrial TV so the only way to watch the action on the box is by subscribing to the sponsors’ channel.

Match odds

Hibs 9/2 (Bet365), Draw 3/1 (Paddy Power), Celtic 1/2 (SkyBet)