What channel is Celtic v Hibs on? Is it on TV? Kick-off time, how to watch, referee and VAR officials

Celtic will look to take another step towards retaining the cinch Premiership title when they entertain Hibs at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are nine points clear at the top of the table with just 10 matches remaining and have been unstoppable at home this season – winning all 14 league fixtures at Parkhead and scoring 44 goals in the process.

It makes for a daunting task for a Hibs side still licking their wounds after a 4-1 defeat to Rangers at Easter Road in their last outing after Lee Johnson’s side had previously enjoyed a seven-match unbeaten run in the Premiership.

Hibs have already been on the end of two heavy defeats to Celtic this season, losing 6-1 at Parkhead in October before suffering a 4-0 reverse on home soil in December, so the onus for them will be on keeping things tight at the back.

Celtic host Hibs in the Premiership on Saturday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game…

Match details

Who: Celtic v Hibs

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 – 3pm kick-off

Is Celtic v Hibs on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.30pm on Saturday evening, with the show repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.50pm, after Match of the Day.

Is Celtic v Hibs available to live stream?

The match will be broadcast live on Celtic TV but only to overseas subscribers. There is no pay-per-view option for supporters based in the UK and Ireland.

Team news

Celtic will be without Aaron Mooy and Tomoki Iwata who have both been ruled out until after the international break. However, Daizen Maeda and Carl Starfelt have both recovered from injury and are fit to face Hibs.

Hibs have a lengthy injury list with Aiden McGeady and Martin Boyle ruled out for the rest of the season, and Rocky Bushiri not set to return from a broken ankle until late April. Kyle Magennis, Joe Newell and Jake Doyle-Hayes are all doubtful.

Referee and VAR officials

The match referee is Steven McLean. His assistants running the line are Frank Connor and Michael Banks. The fourth official is Grant Irvine.

Gavin Duncan is in charge of VAR, assisted by Graham Chambers.

