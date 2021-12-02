What channel is Celtic v Hearts on? Match info, kick-off time, TV details

Celtic won 3-2 the last time they met Hearts. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

It is a big game for both clubs with the teams sitting second and third in the league respectively.

For Celtic it is about keeping close to rivals Rangers, while Hearts will want to prove they have staying power at the top of the league as they target splitting the Old Firm.

Hearts will have to end a long winless run in the league at Parkhead to do so.

Match details

Who: Celtic v Hearts

What: cinch Premiership

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow.

When: 7.45pm, Thursday, December 2.

Who is the referee?

Bobby Madden – He oversaw the league opener between the sides at Tynecastle Park.

How to watch?

The game is live on Sky Sports and available on the Main Event and Football channels. Coverage begins at 7pm.

What does it mean for the league?

The fixture is a big one in the context of the Premiership. Rangers opened up a seven-point lead over Celtic with their win at Hibs on Wednesday night. Hearts are just two points behind their opponents. A win would not only see them take second but keep them in early title contention while opening up a gap to those below them.

What happened the last time the teams met?

The first league meeting came at Tynecastle on the opening day of the season with Hearts running out 2-1 winners with John Souttar scoring an 89th-minute winner. They met in the Premier Sports Cup at Parkhead in August. Celtic won 3-2 but the score wasn’t a true reflection of the game with the home side battering Hearts for periods of the match.

Anything else?

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has refused to rule out a team outwith the Glasgow giants putting up a title challenge.

He said: “If you start thinking you're only involved in a two horse race then there's no doubt, if it turns into a two horse race, you will finish second. That's because you've disregarded the rest of the field and I'm not going to do that and I haven't done that.”

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson doesn’t think splitting the Old Firm is unrealistic.

“At this moment in time it [second] is up for grabs but there are still a lot of games to go and we have to keep ourselves round about it,” he said.