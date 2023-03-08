What channel is Celtic v Hearts on? Kick-off time, how to watch, referees and VAR officials

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will rack up 100 games in charge when Hearts visit Parkhead on Wednesday night.

The match is the first of a double-header between the two sides with the cinch Premiership encounter coming before the Scottish Cup quarter-final clash at Tynecastle Park on Saturday.

League leaders Celtic are 31 points ahead of third-placed Hearts in the standings and have only been beaten by one Scottish club this season – St Mirren – whom they thrashed 5-1 in Paisley on Sunday.

Hearts are the only side to score three times against Celtic in domestic competition this season but it was in a 4-3 league defeat at Tynecastle in October. Robbie Neilson’s side are five points clear of Edinburgh rivals Hibs in third.

Celtic hosts Hearts in a cinch Premiership fixture on Wednesday evening. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match…

Match details

Who: Celtic v Hearts

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Kick-off 7.45pm.

Is Celtic v Hearts on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage.

Is Celtic v Hearts available to watch online?

The match is available to purchase via PPV live stream from Celtic TV. Supporters from both clubs can buy a game pass for £12.99. You can purchase it here.

Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel from 11.25pm on Wednesday night.

Team news

Celtic will be without James Forrest after the winger suffered a muscle strain that will keep him out for the rest of the month. Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is on his way back from a calf problem.

Stephen Kingsley and Stephen Humphrys hope to shrug off bouts of illness for Hearts while Peter Haring is back in training following a lengthy spell out with concussion but is short of a comeback. Gary Mackay-Steven (foot), Craig Halkett (knee), Craig Gordon (broken leg), Liam Boyce (knee) and Beni Baningime (knee) are out.

Referee and VAR officials

Alan Muir is the match referee and will be assisted by Calum Spence and Craig Ferguson. The fourth official is Steven Kirkland.

Nick Walsh is in charge of VAR, assisted by Graeme Leslie.

